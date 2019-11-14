Breaking News
Human remains found in Mojave have been identified, name and age match San Gabriel Valley kidnapping victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Human remains found in June in Mojave have been identified as those of a 29-year-old man whose name, age and place of residence match those of a man abducted from the San Gabriel Valley last year.

The coroner’s office says the skeletal remains of Rouchen Liao were found June 12 at Cache Creek Road and Highway 58. Manner of death is undetermined, and it’s unknown when he died.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm the remains were those of the man whose kidnapping occurred in July 2018.

