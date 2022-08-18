BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas.

Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.

According to the sheriff’s office the gender of the remains is not confirmed.

The remains appear to be an adult, KCSO told 17 News.

The sheriff’s office said the identity will be released at a later time.

If you have any information you are urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.