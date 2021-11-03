HUD to give $350,000 to California Rural Legal Assistance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Rural Legal Assistance will be among the agencies to receive funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Housing Initiative Program for education and outreach activities related to the pandemic.

Related Content Accused Greyhound bus shooter back in Kern, another psychiatric exam scheduled

The department announced the nonprofit law firm providing free civil legal services with locations including Arvin and Delano will receive $350,000.

“Discriminatory policies have no place in a nation struggling to deal with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” HUD official Demetria McCain said in a news release. “The funds being provided today highlight HUD’s commitment to supporting the efforts of our many partners working to combat unlawful practices that jeopardize a family’s housing security.”

A total of $13.6 million in funding is being provided to agencies across the country, focusing on the unequal impact the coronavirus had on communities of color and low-income communities.

People who believe they have experienced discrimination can filed a complaint by calling 1-800-669-9777 or going to hud.gov/fairhousing.