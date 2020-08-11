HUD awards $472 million to public housing authorities, including $760,000 to Kern

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday announced $472 million in CARES Act funding to be used by public housing authorities to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of that funding, roughly $760,000 was awarded to the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, according to a HUD release.

“These new funds are important and will go a long way to help low-income residents secure and retain affordable housing during this unprecedented time,” said Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for public and Indian housing.

