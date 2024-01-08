BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You can now submit an application to reserve your spot for the The Hub of Bakersfield’s fifth “Innovation Lab.”

The four-month team environment program will meet and interview city officials, community activists to learn and execute projects that will enhance the downtown area. Participants can also expect to take a trip in to a city outside of Bakersfield that is “doing it right” or “doing it different,” according to organizers.

Previous classes have created public murals and art pieces, concerts, organized campaigns to save Old Town Kern’s Summer Station and also introduced a restaurant week to downtown Bakersfield.

“We call participants ‘Innovators’ because they are coming up with incredible ways for all of us to enjoy downtown Bakersfield just a little more. The ‘Innovators’ come away from the program appreciating Bakersfield more, while becoming lifelong ambassadors for the advancement of our city.” Jorge Barrientos, Innovation Lab facilitator

The class will met twice a month and costs $500 (or give-get), and will cover class materials, meals, life-enhancing experiences. Scholarship opportunities may be available.

Applications are due Jan. 19, with interview starting shortly after, with the class beginning Feb. 5 and will wrap up May 20. To apply visit, thehubofbakersfield.org/innovation-lab.