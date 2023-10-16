BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wind Wolves Preserve will be joining this year’s “spooky season” with their “Howl-O-Ween” event.

The event, which will be held on the preserve at 16019 Hwy 166, kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 21 and will also be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at the San Emigdio Campground.

According to organizers, the event kicks off from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will feature activity booths, self-led adventures, spooky stories, costume contests and more.

This event is free for entry. To reserve a spot, click here.