BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Howard Johnson Hotel on White Lane just east of the 99 is set to see a rezoning, but those who live in the area are less than eager to accept the change.

Those who live in the area say their neighborhood used to be peaceful, but everything changed about a month ago.

“I have four kids, we used to walk down the street hand in hand,” John Rodriguez, a neighbor, told 17 News. “You can’t do that no more.”

Neighbors of the Howard Johnson Hotel voiced their concerns of vagrant activity during the planning commission meeting on July 20. Nobody took the stand in support of the rezoning.

Many people said vagrant activity has risen in the last month, with residents allegedly living there without the city’s approval.

“It’s not zoned for residential, I understand that’s what’s being proposed,” Ashley Marie Lively, a neighbor, told 17 News. “But there are people there now.”

Currently, the zone is designated as general commercial. The plan as of now is to turn it into a high density residential zone.

The hotel’s rooms would be repurposed into studio apartments, but opponents at the meeting worry it won’t be big enough to accommodate families. On top of the rooms’ small sizes, neighbors are worried about the character of the people who would be living there, basing their concerns on who’s there now.

“It’s not what you’re building,” Rodriguez said. “It’s who you’re putting in it.”

Joe Hernandez, a neighbor who did not speak at the meeting, also voiced his concerns.

“They come through here, go through trash cans, make a big mess,” Hernandez told 17 News.

While residents say they’re okay with people living in the hotel, they want something to be done to make sure those living there stay on the straight and narrow.

“You guys are going to do what you guys are going to do,” Rodriguez said to the planning commission. “But just remember, we live here too.”

17 News reached out to some of the planners of the project, but planners did not respond before airtime. The planning commission meets Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. to make a decision about zoning.