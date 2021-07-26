How you can help the deputies affected in the tragic Wasco shooting

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)– Many in the community are wondering how they can help the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after the tragedy overnight. Multiple organizations, here locally and nationally, are raising money to help the families impacted by the deadly shooting in Wasco.

Here’s how you can help:

The Sheriff’s Office is asking you to send any cards to 1350 Norris Road, Bakersfield, California, 93308. The Sheriff’s Office has also set up an email for condolences and information on the memorial service, that’s condolences@kernsheriff.org. The Kern Law Enforcement Association partnered with PORAC fund-a-hero program to set up a memorial fund to help the Campas family.

Also locally, the 999 Foundation is raising money for the Campas family along with the other families of the three wounded officers. To make a donation, click here. The non-profit asks that you specify which officer you are making a donation for so they can disperse those funds accordingly.

You can help show your support in other ways. Zechariah Cartledge is the Founder of Running 4 Heroes. It is an organization that helps raise money for the families of fallen first responders. Cartledge started Running 4 Heroes in 2019 and has run over 950 miles, one mile for every officer. Tonight, he will run a mile for Deputy Campas. That will be uploaded to Facebook around 5 p.m.