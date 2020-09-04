How to travel safely during Labor Day Weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As heatwave number seven hits just in time for the holiday weekend, many Kern County residents are expected to make their way to the river or drive to the Central Coast. These trips concern neighboring counties like San Luis Obispo, who saw a spike in cases after Memorial Day and July 4.

Michelle Shoresman, spokesperson with San Luis Obispo County Public Health, says “we did see a small spike after Memorial Day Weekend, and we did see a small spike again after July 4 weekend, and it’s anticipated that we could see a spike again.”

She understands that Pismo Beach is a staple for those from the Central Valley looking to escape for the summer’s unofficial final weekend.

However, much like in May, when the department launched a digital campaign discouraging tourism, Shoresman asks folks to follow the state’s guidelines and stay home to stop the spread.

“Non-essential travel and these activities are still prohibited activities under the most recent state order guidance,” said Shoresman.

That warning didn’t stop hundreds from hopping on Highway 166 during Memorial Day Weekend. Bakersfield resident Josh Vera made the trip that weekend and strongly disagreed with the gudience.

“I think everyone is just trying to have fun and get out of the house,” said Vera. “There’s no reason to stop everything you’re doing because of something you see on the news or hear from the government.”

There is still a concern even for those staying within the county lines. The Kern County Sheriffs Office expects Highway 178 to be packed with people making their way to the Kern River. Sgt. Zack Bittle, with the department’s search and rescue crew, says many of the drownings they see could be avoided if people exercised better judgments during these holiday weekends.

“We encourage people to not go into the river, if they don’t know how to swim, or if they don’t have a life jacket,” said Bittle.

He says they will be fully staffed for a holiday weekend.

“Our search and rescue crew is made up of all volunteers,” said Bittle. “When these people make a poor decision in the river, they have to go out and risk their lives to save them, so we’re just asking people to think before they go in.”