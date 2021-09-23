How to stay safe from hazy air

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve stepped outside, you’ve probably noticed a thick haze covering the county. Experts say it’s important to understand how wildfire smoke can affect your body, and how to stay safe.

The Valley Air District says we’re seeing smog from wildfires like the KNP complex fire raging in the Sequoia National Forest. Health experts say the level of smoke in the air is dangerous if you can smell it … and we’re seeing those conditions today.

The Valley Air District says particulate matter from smoke can be five times smaller than a human hair. It can cause health issues ranging from coughing and shortness of breath … to more severe problems like triggering pre-existing conditions like asthma and bronchitis

Health experts say you can take safety measures, like changing the air filters in your car, wearing an n95 mask, and placing an air purifier in your home. But the best way to avoid wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible. For air quality updates and more ways to stay safe, visit valleyair.org.