BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is notorious for its triple-digit heat.

Those looking to get out of the house while remaining cool this summer can head to local spray parks and community pools. If you’re willing to drive outside of Bakersfield, there are several destinations outside the city that offer adrenaline-filled water activities.

All drive times are calculated from the KGET studios in downtown Bakersfield.

Water features

Kern River

Drive time: 17 minutes (to the campground)

There are several places to swim in the Kern River, but at the Kern River Campground, you can make a weekend out of it. Be wary of the river current and wear a life jacket. The Kern River can be dangerous and even deadly.

Lake Webb (AKA Buena Vista Lake)

Drive time: 32 minutes

Yelp reviews say although the water can be murky, it’s a great place to boat, jet ski, water ski and swim.

Lake Isabella

Drive time: 52 minutes

With mountains to explore and water to cool off in, Lake Isabella makes a great day trip.

Miracle Hot Springs

Drive time: 49 minutes

Enjoy a short hike on your way to this watering hole near Wofford Heights, Calif. It’s also adjacent to Hobo Camp Ground in the Sequoia National Park.

Remington Hot Springs

Headed to Lake Isabella from Bakersfield? Stop off at this set of man-made tubs off the Kern River.

Castaic Lake

Drive time: 1 hour, 7 minutes

Swimming is allowed during the summer on the west side of the Lower Lake Lagoon. Check online for entrance fees.

Spray parks

Bakersfield spray parks are free and open to the public. They are operating on limited hours due to the drought, but they are open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Beale Park

500 Oleander Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1000 S. Owens St.

Greystone

5709 Mountain Vista Dr.

Jastro

2900 Truxtun Ave.

Jefferson

801 Bernard St.

Mesa Marin

10315 Highway 178

Planz

1601 Planz Road

Saunders

3300 Palm St.

Siemon

3300 Redlands Dr.

Wayside

1200 Ming Ave.

Community Pools

McMurtrey Aquatic Center

1325 Q St.

McMurtrey Aquatic Center is the only location to offer water slides. Admission is $4 per person. Groups of four are $13 and kids two and under are free. They are open Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. until August 14.

The City of Bakersfield website states it has an olympic-sized competition pool with depths of three to 14 feet. It also features a zero-depth activity pool.

Other amenities include one and three-meter diving boards, locker rooms with showers, picnic areas and a snack bar.

Jefferson Pool

801 Bernard St.

This location has two separate pools. One is a competitive, eight-lane pool and the other is a three-foot depth pool. Lockers and indoor showers are available at this location, according to the City of Bakersfield.

It is open Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. until August 10. Admission is $1 per person. Kids two and under are free.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pool

1000 S Owens St.

This is a five-lane, L-shaped pool. Like the Jefferson Pool, it is open Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. until August 10.

Admission is $1 per person. Kids two and under are free.

Silver Creek Pool

7011 Harris Road

This location features a six-lane, 25-yard pool. It also includes a small wading pool.

Operating hours are noon to 2:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday until August 10. Admission is $1 per person. Kids two and under are free.

Water Parks

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Santa Clarita, Calif.

About an hour south of Bakersfield, this water park said it offers pulse-pounding water slides, relaxing lazy rivers, and family-friendly play areas.

Admission to the park starts at $50 for adults and $28 for children under four feet tall.

Raging Waters

111 Raging Waters Dr., San Dimas, Calif.

About two hours southeast of Bakersfield, this water park spans across more than 50 acres. It has four water play areas made just for kids and adrenaline-rushing attractions featuring mats, tubes, rivers and waves.

Admission to the park starts at $49 for adults with special pricing for children under four feet tall. Children two and under are free.

