BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the worst of the winter storm moving through Kern County Friday, knowing who to call for non-emergency repairs is important before damage causes more serious issues.

Some non-emergency incidents caused by severe weather range from malfunctioning traffic signs, boulders on roadways, backed up storm drains, downed powerlines, flooded and obstructed roadways.

City of Bakersfield officials have shared the following phone numbers to call if you live within city limits.

– Blocked Storm Drains Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3111

– Downed Trees or Branches Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 661-326-3866

– Street Light/Traffic Signal Outage Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3781

– For After Hours Emergencies, 661-327-7111