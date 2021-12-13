With a big storm headed to Kern County, here’s how to report non-emergency situations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain expected to hit the county starting tonight being prepared and knowing who to call for non-emergencies is important before that non-emergency turns into an emergency.
A non-emergency can range from a traffic sign or light being down to a sewer back, storm drains overflowing and a tree down in the roadway.
If you live in the city limits of Bakersfield call these numbers or report online by clicking here:
- Blocked Storm Drains Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3111
- Downed Trees/Branches Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 661-326-3866
- Street Light/Traffic Signal Outage Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3781
- After Hours Emergency, 661-327-7111
If you live in the Kern County or unincorporated parts of Bakersfield call Kern Public Works at 661-862-8891 or you can make a report online on its website by clicking here.
Kern Public Works gives these examples as urgent non-emergencies requests:
- Report Traffic Sign down or missing: (Stop Sign, One Way, Do Not Enter, No Right/Left Turn, Keep Right, Yield, “Hazard” signs)
- Traffic and pedestrian signal outage & malfunction
- Street lights out at an intersection
- Debris in roadway
- Tree blocking roadway or sidewalk
- Manhole cover missing
- Severe sidewalk, curb, and gutter damage
- Street flooding or plugged catch basin
- Hazardous waste spills
- Sewer backup, overflow, odor, vermin
- Water line break
For more information, you can go to the Bakersfield City Website or the Kern Public Works Website.