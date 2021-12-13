With a big storm headed to Kern County, here’s how to report non-emergency situations

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain expected to hit the county starting tonight being prepared and knowing who to call for non-emergencies is important before that non-emergency turns into an emergency.

A non-emergency can range from a traffic sign or light being down to a sewer back, storm drains overflowing and a tree down in the roadway.

If you live in the city limits of Bakersfield call these numbers or report online by clicking here:

  • Blocked Storm Drains Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3111
  • Downed Trees/Branches Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 661-326-3866
  • Street Light/Traffic Signal Outage Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3781
  • After Hours Emergency, 661-327-7111

If you live in the Kern County or unincorporated parts of Bakersfield call Kern Public Works at 661-862-8891 or you can make a report online on its website by clicking here.

Kern Public Works gives these examples as urgent non-emergencies requests:

  • Report Traffic Sign down or missing: (Stop Sign, One Way, Do Not Enter, No Right/Left Turn, Keep Right, Yield, “Hazard” signs)
  • Traffic and pedestrian signal outage & malfunction
  • Street lights out at an intersection
  • Debris in roadway
  • Tree blocking roadway or sidewalk
  • Manhole cover missing
  • Severe sidewalk, curb, and gutter damage
  • Street flooding or plugged catch basin
  • Hazardous waste spills
  • Sewer backup, overflow, odor, vermin
  • Water line break

For more information, you can go to the Bakersfield City Website or the Kern Public Works Website.

