With a big storm headed to Kern County, here’s how to report non-emergency situations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain expected to hit the county starting tonight being prepared and knowing who to call for non-emergencies is important before that non-emergency turns into an emergency.

A non-emergency can range from a traffic sign or light being down to a sewer back, storm drains overflowing and a tree down in the roadway.

If you live in the city limits of Bakersfield call these numbers or report online by clicking here:

Blocked Storm Drains Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3111

Downed Trees/Branches Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 661-326-3866

Street Light/Traffic Signal Outage Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 661-326-3781

After Hours Emergency, 661-327-7111

If you live in the Kern County or unincorporated parts of Bakersfield call Kern Public Works at 661-862-8891 or you can make a report online on its website by clicking here.

Kern Public Works gives these examples as urgent non-emergencies requests:

Report Traffic Sign down or missing: (Stop Sign, One Way, Do Not Enter, No Right/Left Turn, Keep Right, Yield, “Hazard” signs)

Traffic and pedestrian signal outage & malfunction

Street lights out at an intersection

Debris in roadway

Tree blocking roadway or sidewalk

Manhole cover missing

Severe sidewalk, curb, and gutter damage

Street flooding or plugged catch basin

Hazardous waste spills

Sewer backup, overflow, odor, vermin

Water line break

For more information, you can go to the Bakersfield City Website or the Kern Public Works Website.