BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County fire officials have reopened its website to report illegal firework activity this Fourth of July holiday.

On the website, residents can report the use of, storage of and sales of illegal fireworks anywhere within Kern County limits.

Fire officials say the website is to be used only to report illegal fireworks and to not call 911 unless there is an emergency.

Click here to head to the Illegal Firework Reporter website.

You’ll be asked to enter a time and date for the illegal firework activity and select a location on a map.