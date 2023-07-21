BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As triple digit temperatures continue to scold Kern County, it’s important to remember that our pets are experiencing the same extreme heat with us and to take proper precautions for their health.

These temperatures are staying hot, even within the early morning hours. It’s recommended to walk pets earlier in the morning to avoid heat damage on the pads of their feet.

“Do not keep dogs in the car” Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services said.

Despite heat seeming relatively safe, within a car, temperatures can skyrocket and make for a deadly situation for pets if left unattended.

“Our pets can’t control their body temperature as well as we can, because their bodies don’t sweat similarly. Dogs sweat mostly through the pads on their feet, but otherwise dissipate heat through panting. So it is very important to keep them hydrated with fresh cool water, keep them out of direct sun as much as possible, and limit exercise during peak temperatures.” Cullen said.

Heat stroke symptoms to watch out for in pets include:

Heavy breathing

Thick saliva

Vomiting

Weakness

“Know your animal’s normal behavior. Signs of overheating in our pets can be abnormally heavy panting or drooling, weakness or confusion, and lethargy. These are signs that your pet may need veterinary care.”

If you see any unusual symptoms within your pet, be sure to seek immediate medical assistance.