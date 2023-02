BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you know of an organization, individual, or business that has helped improve the quality of life in Bakersfield this year you can nominate them for the 2023 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards.

The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for accomplishments completed during the year prior, according to organizers.

The deadline to submit your nomination is Feb. 3. To submit a nomination go to the City of Bakersfield website.