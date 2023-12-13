BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sex offenders are throughout Kern County. The website, Megan’s Law, provides an inside look on where these sex offenders are registered to live, and their latest offense.

For the state of California, local law enforcement says it’s important to use the government-ran website and not a third party website to get the most up to date information possible.

We have used KGET-17’s station address as an example. Enter the address you’re requesting in the designated California Sex Offender map search.

Read and acknowledge the disclaimers provided through the next page. The terms and conditions of the website are required to be agreed upon to access the next page.

With the address provided, the Megan’s Law website will include various markers within a highlighted circle.

The markers are indicated by color on the website. A marker that has been flagged as being “in violation” can range from moving without notifying the proper authorities to reoffending.

The website also has a search function for sex offenders by name and city.