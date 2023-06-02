BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of National Doughnut Day, Maddie and Alex show you how to make home-made strawberry doughnuts.

Any muffin recipe can be turned into a baked doughnut with the right cooking tools, some frosting and sprinkles.

Ingredients:

1 egg

2 tbsp milk

1/2 cup melted and cooled coconut oil

2 tbsp melted butter

1/2 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup strawberry puree. Tip, put it in a sieve and try to drain out most of the juice, so your doughnuts aren’t too wet.

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

-Mix wet ingredients together. Sift in dry ingredients, then stir together until blended.

-Grease your doughnut pan really well, more than you think you should. Bake at 350 for about 12 minutes.

-Make your frosting by pureeing another 1/2 cup of strawberry puree, draining juice. Add powdered sugar until you reach the desired consistency. Add the juice from about half a lemon and a 1 tsp of vanilla.

-Whisk until smooth. Wait until your doughnuts cool completely to frost.

-Allow doughnuts to drip on a rack for a few minutes, then dip in sprinkles.