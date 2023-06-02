BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of National Doughnut Day, Maddie and Alex show you how to make home-made strawberry doughnuts.
Any muffin recipe can be turned into a baked doughnut with the right cooking tools, some frosting and sprinkles.
Ingredients:
1 egg
2 tbsp milk
1/2 cup melted and cooled coconut oil
2 tbsp melted butter
1/2 tsp vanilla
3/4 cup strawberry puree. Tip, put it in a sieve and try to drain out most of the juice, so your doughnuts aren’t too wet.
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
Directions:
-Mix wet ingredients together. Sift in dry ingredients, then stir together until blended.
-Grease your doughnut pan really well, more than you think you should. Bake at 350 for about 12 minutes.
-Make your frosting by pureeing another 1/2 cup of strawberry puree, draining juice. Add powdered sugar until you reach the desired consistency. Add the juice from about half a lemon and a 1 tsp of vanilla.
-Whisk until smooth. Wait until your doughnuts cool completely to frost.
-Allow doughnuts to drip on a rack for a few minutes, then dip in sprinkles.