BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maddie Janssen and Alex Fisher show you how to make breakfast Strata, one of the many recipes found in the Hay’s family long-lost cookbook.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

2 1/2 cups milk

2 cups grated cheese

8 slices of white bread

Directions:

-Cut Crusts off bread and slice in half.

-Layer half of bread in a buttered dish. Top with half of the cheese.

-Layer the other half of the bread and cheese.

-Whisk the eggs and milk and add whatever spices or add-ins you like.

-Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes.