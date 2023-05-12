BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maddie Janssen and Alex Fisher show you how to make breakfast Strata, one of the many recipes found in the Hay’s family long-lost cookbook.
Ingredients:
4 eggs
2 1/2 cups milk
2 cups grated cheese
8 slices of white bread
Directions:
-Cut Crusts off bread and slice in half.
-Layer half of bread in a buttered dish. Top with half of the cheese.
-Layer the other half of the bread and cheese.
-Whisk the eggs and milk and add whatever spices or add-ins you like.
-Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes.