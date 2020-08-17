How to keep your child safe online during distance learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As Kern County kids gear up for another semester of virtual learning, local advocates, and law enforcement fear, there could be a spike in cybercrime.

“Right now, most of their social interactions are happening virtually,” said Louis Gill, CEO of the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault. “This means we need to be aware of who they’re talking to, how they’re talking to them, and what formats they’re on.”

He warns parents to keep an eye out for predators practicing the manipulation tactic known as “sextortion”. A process in which predators pose as fellow teens on social media or gaming sites to get children to send graphic pictures to them.

“Typically, they’re intent on getting more content for child pornography, but sometimes these predators will coerce a meeting and look to harm a child physically,” said Gill.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood has a team of detectives dedicated to stopping these heinous crimes. This month, the Special Victims Unit arrested more than a dozen online predators, including a California Highway Patrol Officer.

“We arrested 15 people in a short period, and we’re not done yet,” said Youngblood.

Fortunately, Gill says there are some steps parents can take to mitigate the risk. First, parents need to have an open and honest conversation with their child, in which they set clear social media ground rules. This process can include access to their children’s passwords, routine cyber checks, and the installation of third-party paternal controls.

“You have to talk with them early and often,” said Gill. “Don’t be afraid to be intrusive into their online life.”

Several apps are available to help parents monitor their children’s social media use, such as Qustodio, Pocket Guardian, Net Nanny, WebWatcher, and Bark.

Joe Gregory, President of Grapevine MSP, favors Qustodio for its all-inclusive ability.

“We find that Qustodio has everything that a parent could want to monitor their child’s online behavior,” said Gregory. “You can use it on any device and track their text messages, searches, and social media activity.”

Gregory also recommends that parents cover the cameras on their children’s computers when they do not use it for school-related activities. Both he and Gill say that when it comes to online safety in today’s age, you cannot play it too safe.

“We had 15 people caught in Kern County,” said Gill. “Unfortunately, there are more people out there, and we all need to pay attention to it.”

If you believe there may be something inappropriate happening on your child’s social media account, contact the Sheriff’s department at 861-3110.