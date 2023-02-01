BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California State Park officials and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding the public of three ways Californians can explore state parks for free.

According to a news release, fourth graders can attend 19 state parks for a school year for free when they obtain the California State Park Adventure Pass.

The adventure pass applies to a fourth grader from California and up to three adults or kids during their whole fourth-grade year.

According to a news release, all Californians who have a library card can obtain a California State Parks Library Pass to access more than 200 participating state park units.

With a smartphone or another device that can access the web families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids, people receiving Supplemental Security Income and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Gold Bear Pass.

Want to find your nearest national park? Estimated distance and driving time was calculated on Google Maps using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park. Actual distances and driving times may vary.

#1. Colonel Allensworth State Park

-Distance: 45 miles

-Driving time: 45 mins

#2. Millerton Lake State Recreation Area

-Distance: 135 miles

-Driving time: 2 hours

#3. Morro Bay State Park

-Distance: 140 miles

-Driving time: 2.5 hours

#4. Chino Hills State Park

-Distance: 147 miles

-Driving time: 2.25 hours

#5. California Citrus Historic State Park

-Distance: 166 miles

-Driving time: 2.5 hours

Click here to find the whole list.