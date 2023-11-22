BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving returns on Nov. 29.

The tradition dates back nearly three decades. The annual Day of Giving benefits the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

For the past 12 years, the Lauren Small Children’s Center has evolved from a single neo-natal intensive care unit to a full-service pediatric care facility. It has all been possible with the generosity and help of Kern County residents.

You can donate several ways:

You can call 661-336-0500 to donate

You can text KGET at 51555 to donate

You can make a donation at this link.

Every dollar raised stays in Kern County.