How to back-to-school shop for a virtual semester

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET) — From backpacks and binders to headphones and hand sanitizer, back-to-school shopping will look different this year.

“It will be completely different this year,” said Tangie Piper, a fourth-grade teacher at Kendrick Elementary School. “Everything is going to be done on technology, so they’re not going to need a lot of the traditional supplies.”

She says parents need to invest in turning their homes into virtual homerooms.

“I would have to say the most important thing is just providing them a good atmosphere,” said Piper. “You want them to have a good chair and a good table where there are fewer distractions.”

Fortunately for parents, a majority of school districts will be checking out Chromebooks and providing Wi-Fi hotspots. However, Piper says small electronic accessories like headphones or a mouse could create a better learning environment.

“That way, if there are distractions in the home, the student can focus a little better,” said Piper.

Independence Elementary School teacher Josh King agrees but says parents should use the wait and see approach this semester.

“I encourage parents to wait until school starts to see what your school can supplement and be able to hand out,” said King.

King also believes young children must have a mix of old school and new school learning tools. Moreover, he has encouraged parents to fill backpacks with pencils, paper, binders, glue sticks, and rulers. He has created a virtual wishlist on Amazon, with a full list of the items for his third-grade class.

“We don’t want our students sitting in front of the computer for three to four hours a day,” said King. “No one enjoys doing that”