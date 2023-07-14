BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As extreme heat takes over Bakersfield and rest of the Central Valley, people have been urged to protect themselves from it. Animals at California Living Museum are getting help from staff members.

CALM has many ways to protect animals during the heat wave, director Megan Maitland said in an email to 17 News.

Maitland says the zoo has mister systems in enclosures and provides frozen treats and water so animals can cool down.

Some animals end up getting moved to indoor enclosures, Maitland said. Staff puts signs out to let visitors know when an animal is off exhibit because of high temperatures.

Animals like bears have large wading pools in the enclosures for them to splash around in.

Maitland says CALM will be open during this weekend, but its train will not run. The amount of heat in the forecast is enough to bend the track, Maitland said. The track will be inspected by safety crews and the train will reopen once temperatures drop from the high triple digits.