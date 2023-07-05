BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Data released by the Kern County Fire Department shows firefighters were busy working through the Fourth of July holiday.

The department said it collected thousands of reports of illegal fireworks and responded to hundreds of calls over the last few days.

Officials say a total of 3.5K illegal fireworks were reported on the Illegal Fireworks Reporter website on July 4 alone. Since June 1, a total of 5.9K illegal fireworks were reported to authorities.

Kern County Fire Department officials said crews throughout the county saw an increase in fires and active emergencies this Fourth of July compared to 2022.

The fires KCFD crews were dispatched to include:

96 outside fires

15 structure fires

11 reinforced structure fires

57 vegetation fires

In the same time period last year, crews were dispatched to 53 outside fires and eight vegetation fires.

On the Fourth of July, KCFD crews were dispatched to 396 active emergencies and in 2022 crews were dispatched to 261 active emergencies.

Officials say at the peak of the night, 49 active emergencies were being managed at the same time on the Fourth of July.

Leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, from July 1 to 3 crews were dispatched to a total of 704 active emergencies, according to fire officials.

The fire department said from 12:01 a.m. July 4 to 3 a.m. July 5 crews were dispatched to 196 fires within the Kern County area.

The fire department thanked the community members who followed the direction to report illegal fireworks.