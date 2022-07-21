BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An old lady does not live in this Bakersfield shoe.

One of Bakersfield’s local treasures is The Big Shoe, the giant shoe-shaped building on Chester Avenue. Although you will not find an old lady living in this shoe, you may find Felipe Torres, the current owner of the business.

Jokingly, Torres said, the old lady used to occupy The Big Shoe but she could not afford to pay for it anymore.

According to the Society of Architectural Historians website, after the building was rented out to Torres he changed the name to The Big Shoe Repair. The original name of the building was Deschwanden’s Shoe Repairing, Torres said.

This Big Shoe building has been in Bakersfield since 1947. Torres reopened the business in 2002 and he has been providing repair services ever since.

But The Big Shoe does much more than just shoe repairs. Torres said he repairs anything with stitches and leather, which includes purses, jackets, suitcases and even dog collars.

“I have customers from all over… Kern County… all the way to Fresno.. I have two customers from Texas … and I have one customer from Oregon,” Torres told 17 News.

The customers from Fresno and Texas have family here and when they visit they take their shoes to The Big Shoe Repair, Torres said. The customer in Oregon used to live here and still sends his shoes in by mail.

Torres shared that around Christmas time Big Shoe Repair is busy because customers are getting their shoes and jackets ready for work parties and other occasions.

Torres said the shoe is about 380-square-feet. The shoe laces are made up of a 50-feet length rope, according to the website.

The building’s shoelaces were replaced about four years ago, Torres shared. They were replaced with rope from a marina.

Torres compared the shoe building’s repairs to the shoes that he fixes. Torres said “they [shoes] need to be cleaned up, conditioned and polishing to make it look good,” and so does the building.

Unsurprisingly, Torres said he does have a lot of customers and a lot of people visit the Big Shoe to take pictures and other touristic purposes.

The website said Chester Deschwanden, the original owner of the shop, designed and built the big shoe himself and after his passing, his son Donald Deschwanden continued business.

“Whenever they [customers] need shoe repair or whatever item … don’t throw it away if they like it bring it and I let them know if it’s fixable.. because a lot of people don’t know that the shoes or jackets or items … can be fixed,” Torres said.