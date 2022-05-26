BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas, lawmakers are facing renewed calls to take action. It’s a highly partisan issue — typically falling neatly down political lines.

Here is how Kern’s Congressmen and four state lawmakers voted on recent gun legislation.

From 2019 to 2022, three significant pieces of gun legislation crossed the House floor in our nation’s Capitol.

In 2019 came HR 8, designed to close the loophole in which background checks aren’t required for private firearm sales in some states.

Kern Congressman Kevin McCarthy voted no. The bill was passed by the House but ultimately never brought for a vote in the Senate.

Then, in 2021, a modified version of the same bill made it back to the House for a vote.

This time Kern’s other Congressman David Valadao was back in office. Valadao joined McCarthy in voting no to close the loophole.

Later that year came HR 1446, meant to stop what is known as the “Charleston Loophole” — widening the time period in which a dealer can sell a gun if a background check is not finished.

Kern’s men in Washington again each voted no.

McCarthy gets an A+ rating from the National Riffle Association’s political PAC. Valadao gets an A-.

And each men have brought in sizable amounts of cash from the NRA over their time at the Capitol.

According to Federal Election Commission data, McCarthy and Valadao’s campaign committees each brought in more than $25,000 from the NRA Political Victory Fund since the Representatives were first elected to congress in 2006 and 2012.

Meanwhile in California, Kern’s Republicans — Senator Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong — each boast a record strongly in support of gun rights.

Kern’s Democrats on the other hand, have expressed mixed views. Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Senator Melissa Hurtado each have occasionally crossed the aisle to nix more gun control bills in the state with some of the strictest firearm laws in the nation.

On Wednesday, Hurtado joined Republicans as the only Democrat in the State Senate to vote no on a bill allowing private citizens to sue makers and sellers of ghost guns and illegal weapons. The bill passed and now goes to the Assembly.