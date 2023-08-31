BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two families are now becoming one in a fight for justice after local couple, Carmen Esqueda and Issac Meza were injured in a hit-and-run accident outside the El Montecito Club.

“How can somebody be so heartless just to run them over like that, not knowing, not caring, how they are right now?” Viviana Nuñez, Daughter of Issac Meza, said.

The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 26 around 11 p.m.

Surveillance video from a gas station nearby shows the victims crossing the street, and a white van passing by. After the van passed, they began to cross the street, then the same white van reversed direction and ran them over.

The driver then fled the scene. Now Meza is in critical condition and Esqueda is in serious condition.

“My mom is suffering,” Yahaira Vargas, Daughter of Carmen Esqueda, said.

“You don’t know what you’ve done, you don’t know the amount of pain that we’re all in. They both had they kids; they had a family that loved them. they had grandchildren that ask for them every day, what do we tell them,” Nuñez said.

The incident was recorded on a surveillance camera at the Kwik Swerv gas station across the street.

Employees shared the video with both families and said she is still in shock.

“It almost made you want to cry because how can someone be so heartless to do that to another human being and just drive away like they just ran over a roach or something they didn’t even care,” Anita an employee at Kwik Swerv, said.

A big question is if the collision was targeted or accidental, but both families said they just want answers.

“I really want to know why, what was the reason? What makes it okay for you to do that and have an excuse for how my father is right now? There’s no excuse,” Nuñez said.

“And how, how are you able to do that? And leave and just continue your life as if nothing happened,” Kimberly Williams, Daughter of Carmen Esqueda, said.

The collision is under investigation and Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Andrew Tipton said charges could depend on what is found.

“It could be assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, things like that and again some of those things can change depending on what’s uncovered by investigators,” Tipton said.

But the family is urging the driver to come forward and the community to share what they know.

“You chose to keep driving and you have to confess, you have to come forward and say that you did it and whoever you were with or had contact, just come up and say it,” Vargas said.

The family created a GoFundMe on behalf of Esqueda and you can find that here. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department.