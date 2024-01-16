BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are officially halfway through January, and for many that means halfway through the challenge to ditch the alcohol post holidays.

Some locals are for it– some are completely against it. The act of not drinking alcohol throughout January is a challenge that many accept.

“I make a conscious decision not to drink….. unless I’m trying to get intoxicated,” Devery Sturges, a Bakersfield resident said. He’s concerned with the amounts of alcohol the majority of people consume on a regular basis.

Lots of people are willing to take on the challenge of not drinking at all after indulging after the holidays.

They call the challenge “Dry January” with origins dating back to 1942, when Finland dedicated its own “Sober January” to aid in war against the Soviet Union.

Across the Nation Americans joke about failing the challenge after a few days. Some people in Kern County seem to be staying strong. “It’s been fun! Temperance, patience… they’re good virtues,” Sturges said.

Executive Director of The Mission Carlos Baldovinos said, “Drinking over excess can lead to addictions, I don’t condone it. I’ve seen so many lives being changed because of addictions, substance abuse… so I’m one that does not drink.”

If you’re challenging through the month and still have the cravings for alcohol, Jennifer Woodward, a functional diagnostic nutritionist, has a few recommendations to curb those cravings and give similar affects without the booze.

“This is Recess Brand, zero proof– so no alcohol. It’s called a Paloma so it still tastes like a cocktail without the alcohol which is really exciting….. I love this brand called Kin Euphorics because it still has these relaxing agents like Magnesium and theanine and GABA so those are the things that people are missing when they stop drinking. They’re like ‘alcohol makes me chill out, it relaxes me.'”

Though you can find the Recess Brand Online, you can find the Kin Euphorics recommendation here locally at Sprouts.

