BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For years, a pilot shortage has affected world travel. Not just major airlines, but smaller organizations like the ones here in Bakersfield.

While it’s easier now to get a job in aviation than ever before, at Meadows Field Airport that can be both a good thing and a bad thing.

“As far as I go, it was easier for me to find a job,” says Courtney Risner, a pilot and instructor at Bakersfield Jet Center and Bakersfield Flying Club. “Because I met qualifications.”

Risner says while she was able to get a job, the shortage has been a major burden on the industry.

“It’s really hard to find qualified pilots. There’s a lot of pilots here that are just local weekend flyers but there’s not a lot of people pursuing it as a career,” Risner says. “There’s quite a few planes at the Bakersfield Jet Center, and if all of them need to go out at the same time, sometimes we don’t have enough pilots to do that.”

Ryan Crowl is the president of Bakersfield Jet Center. He says that the pilots being hired are less experienced than in the past because of the demand for pilots.

“We have lots of young pilots coming in,” says Crowl. “But the experienced, seasoned pilot is what’s really lacking at this point.”

But why is there a pilot shortage?

“When I got into aviation in the mid-90s they were already taking about a pilot shortage and it’s finally here,” says Crowl.

“For about 30 years we’ve been producing fewer pilots in the United States than we need. It’s tough to get young kids excited about aviation now. Sixty or 70 years ago, there were kids hanging out at the airport fence, looking over, watching airplanes all day. Since 9/11 you can’t do that. We were in a space race and we had all kinds of excitement about aviation, there was the jet age which created a lot of excitement. There’s a lot of other exciting things that are competing for those same kids’ attention.”

So how has the industry adapted?

“The contracts previously signed by Delta and American are record contracts,” says Crowl. “No one’s ever seen that before.”

“For the corporate side,” Risner says, “minimum [salary] I would say is about $50,000 … Airlines, they can max out at $300,000, $400,000 a year.”

“It’s still a financial burden to get in, but the reward is there now,” says Crowl.

And how is this affecting Kern County specifically?

“We have a lot of pilot training going on right now at Meadows Field so that’s a good thing,” he said. “We’re offering much more to go with the pilot salary, many more benefits than we used to … It is difficult to recruit from outside of Kern County and get pilots to move here.”

Like in many other industries, Crowl says he believes technology will hep to ease the burden. But that may not be such a good thing.

“Wherever there are people shortages technology comes in to fill the gap… Which creates it’s own set of security risks,” says Crowl. “We’re all speculating at this point.”

For now, those hoping to make a living amongst the clouds have no better opportunity than now. Crowl and Risner say there are plenty of scholarship opportunities to go around, some schools offering tens of thousands of dollars to help students pay, and all hopeful pilots need to do is go looking for them.