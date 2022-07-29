BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Tonight’s drawing is the second-largest in the Mega Millions 20-year history and the third-largest of any U.S. lottery game.
We wanted to know: Are you playing Mega Millions tonight? If you win the big jackpot, what is the first thing you are going to buy?
Here are some responses:
Pay off some bills and mortgage. Invest the rest and go back to workJuan Romero Jr., Facebook User
My kids fund for college firstSam Valdivia, Facebook User
Go to work tomorrow.Tracy Friedt, Facebook User
Gasoline!Jerry Shaden, Facebook User
Move outta Bakersfield!!!!Vivian Taylor, Facebook User