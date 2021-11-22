How a family affair became a community blessing with Blessing Corner Ministries

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by the Turner family, Co-Pastors John and Bonnie Turner, and their daughter Tiffany Turner, to discuss the plans the Blessing Corner has to help everyone in the community celebrate Thanksgiving.

In 1998 the Turners realized that the supplies and products the Blessing Corner was handing out was going to individuals who didn’t have a home to make any of the food so they did something about it. “We stretched out our personal family table and we had about 12 guests and quite a few of them were homeless and ever since then it just continued it’s just gotten bigger,” said Bonnie Turner.

They believe it is the church’s responsibility to help those that are in need, and together with the help of members of the community, they are able to feed a Thanksgiving meal to not only the homeless but seniors as well.

Blessing Corner will be making deliveries to the seniors on Wed. Nov. 24 in the afternoon from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. On Thursday they will be serving Thanksgiving meals at the Blessing Corner, located at 101 Union Ave., from 11:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M., this will be a drive-up and walk-up event.

Blessing Corner could still use more volunteers for this week’s events, to get involved and get more information visit their website or call 661-861-0349.