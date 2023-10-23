BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new hot chicken restaurant has officially opened in northwest Bakersfield near Rosedale Highway and Gibson Street.

The restaurant features chicken sandwiches, tenders, fries, salads, milkshakes, cookies, ice cream and platters.

“It’s the best quality. Its top-notch ingredients are 100% organic. The chicken flavor is by far the best. We have different rubs of different blends from all over the world, we marinated it for 48 hours and cooked it in $40,000 state-of-the-art pressure fryers. It’s like the best thing you can cook chicken in,” Ramon Escalera, Director of Customer Service, said.

For details, you can check them out online or follow them on Instagram.