BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield will be getting a brand new hot chicken restaurant at the end of the month.

According to their website, Houston Hot Chicken will be opening on the northwest side of town at 3925 Rosedale Hwy. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

A grand opening ceremony will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant said.

Organizers say the grand opening event will feature a car meet and all cars are welcome and complimentary hot chick sandwiches for all. To participate you can RSVP by clicking here.

During the grand opening event organizers will host a Houston We Have A Problem Challenge where participants have a chance at winning $1,000 if they complete the challenge without drinking water.

The restaurant also said residents can follow their Instagram page to keep up with new information and grand opening details.