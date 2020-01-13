Houston Astros managers suspended after investigation finds team cheated in 2017 season

Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year in connection with a Major League Baseball investigation, according to ESPN.
ESPN said the investigation found that the team used technology to cheat during its World Series-winning 2017 season, according to ESPN. No players have been disciplined as part of the investigation.
ESPN said the MLB will fine the Astros $5 million and take away their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.