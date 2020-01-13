Houston Astros managers suspended after investigation finds team cheated in 2017 season

Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow speaks during a media availability during the Major League Baseball general managers annual meetings Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year in connection with a Major League Baseball investigation, according to ESPN.

ESPN said the investigation found that the team used technology to cheat during its World Series-winning 2017 season, according to ESPN. No players have been disciplined as part of the investigation.

ESPN said the MLB will fine the Astros $5 million and take away their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.