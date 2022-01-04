Housing Market Projections for 2022: To buy or not to buy

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Bryan Colebrook, mortgage loan officer NMLS #260438 & Branch Manager at Cornerstone Mortgage about the current housing market projections for 2022.

Colebrook says the mortgage rates have gone up but people are still buying homes. The market typically slows down during the holidays and picks up in February around tax season but the market is hot right now. “As of yesterday, we had only 434 homes actively for sale in all Kern County with a population of over 900,000 people, however, in addition, there are 930 homes for sale and under contract,” said Colebrook. “The supply is still way too low, yet people are still buying”

For more guidance and information from Colebrook reach out by calling 661-524-LEND(5363).