BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With the end of the state rent-relief program and eviction moratorium, living in California has become a post-pandemic nightmare for renters facing a spike in evictions.

According to county court filings, as of October, there have been 1,259 eviction cases filed in Kern County and that number is increasing. This is why Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales shared that the city decided to initiate its first eviction protection program.

“Those individuals who are unfairly evicted or are experiencing some of harassment or malfeasance from their landlord ought to have a resource that they can utilize in their time of need, right now there are no resources,” said Gonzales.

The program will be funded with $350,000 through the city’s Measure N tax meant for public safety and vital services. Sandra Placencia of the Leadership Counsel, a tenant advocacy group, said this is vital.

“At the end of the day, housing is a public safety issue,” said Placencia.

Wendell Wesley fought over a year for the program and shares it is a long time coming.

“I think the pandemic made it a priority because now it’s like wow, this is really in our face now. It’s always been there but now it’s at epic proportions,” said Wesley.

Many of those evicted are left unhoused and on the streets. Placencia said the program could change that.

“The goal of the program is to keep folks housed […] because when tenants know there is a violation happening, they will know who to go to now instead of just staying quiet for years,” said Placencia.