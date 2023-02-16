BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Housing Authority of the County of Kern hosted a ribbon cutting on a new affordable housing community in Bakersfield.

Benton Park Cottages is a new construction gated community on Hughes Lane. It features 24 energy-efficient one and three-bedroom apartments for lower-income households.

“These housing units are really transformational for the families that are going to be moving in. Right now, most people who are making minimum wage or maybe are disabled, on fixed incomes, are paying 50, sometimes 75% of their income towards their rent,” Stephen Pelz, Executive Director, Housing Authority County of Kern said. “When they live here, they’re going to be paying 30% towards their rent, which makes it truly affordable.”

Pelz said the need for public housing is tremendous, with a waiting list of more than 25,000 households. The waiting list has been closed at this time. He said rental costs are outpacing income levels.

Rental rates at Benton Park range from $336 to $775 per month, less than one-third to one-half of market rents for comparable units.