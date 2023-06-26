BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Housing Authority of the County of Kern gave tenants at the Plaza Towers a notice it is moving residents out in around two and a half to three years. Some tenants say this is not soon enough.

“These buildings are old, especially this one here, and there’s been leaks for all these years,” Michael Candelaria said, “no telling if the cement got moist again it might be able to collapse like over there in Florida.”

Candelaria says from roaches to drainage issues and even homeless people camping on the property, he has seen a handful of problems in the buildings over the past seven years.

Shirley Marzett agrees it is time to move to a place with better accommodations.

Now, especially with my legs and stuff, I have to throw my leg over into the tub in order to get in.” Shirley Marzett said, “But they have the safety bars, the handicap bars, but that’s good, but it’s not like having a shower.”

The Housing Authority says it is in the beginning stages of building replacement housing and anticipates the process to take two years, however the timeline is still up in the air.

As for the tenants boxes and moving will come at no cost and they will be moved into two locations, one being for those 62 and older.