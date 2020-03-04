Housing Authority gets $95K grant from HUD to purchase carbon monoxide detectors for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Housing Authority of the County of Kern is receiving $95,000 from the federal government to purchase and install carbon monoxide detectors in the housing units it oversees.

The Housing Authority was the only agency in California to receive the U.S. Housing and Urban Development funding, which totalled $5 million for around 60 public housing agencies across the country.

The department said this is the first time HUD has provided grants specifically for carbon monoxide detectors as part of its Emergency Safety and Security Program.

“Carbon monoxide detectors provide an effective tool to help ensure a healthy home for the individuals and families we serve,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These grants represent an important step toward fulfilling our mission of safe housing for all our residents.”