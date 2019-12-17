Housing Authority gets $112K grant for supporting homeless veterans

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern has been awarded a $112,050 federal grant for its work supporting homeless veterans.

The Housing Authority was one of many throughout the state that were given a grant by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.

Sen. Diane Feinstein announced the grants today, which total $10.5 million.

“These grants will steer funding to more than two dozen California cities in need of additional supportive housing for our homeless veterans,” Feinstein said. “I’m pleased to see additional resources committed to California’s homelessness crisis. I firmly believe we must combine housing with services to make sure the veterans we bring in from the street don’t find themselves back out there.”

