UPDATE: Police said the scene has been cleared after officers determined the object was a backpack and it contained no dangerous devices.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several houses have been evacuated in central Bakersfield as police investigate a suspicious object.

Police received a call at 7:51 a.m. of a suspicious object in the 800 block of El Rancho Drive. The incident is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.