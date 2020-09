TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Household hazardous waste will be collected Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., public works officials said.

Accepted materials are batteries, motor oil, paints, light bulbs, pool chemicals, automotive products and cleaning products. All containers must be labeled and not leaking, and wastes can’t be mixed.

No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste is allowed per trip, officials said.