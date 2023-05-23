BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works is hosting two hazardous waste dump-off events in Tehachapi in the month of June.

The two dump drop-off events are scheduled for June 3 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill on Tehachapi Boulevard, according to county officials.

This event is limited to household hazardous waste and does not apply to commercial or business waste, according to officials.

If you will be attending this event county officials urge it is important to transport the waste safely.

County officials say to follow these guidelines:

Do not transport more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip and no more than five gallons per single trip.

Make sure containers are properly labeled and not leaking.

Do not mix materials.

Keep materials and passengers separated.

If you cannot attend these events or miss them residents can always drop off household hazardous waste at Kern County Special Waste Facilities.

The waste facilities are located at 4951 Standard St. and you can drop off waste Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 17035 Finnin St., building 2 in Mojave and you can drop waste off on the first Saturday every other month from 9 a.m. to noon and at 3301 West Bowman Rd. in Ridgecrest on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.