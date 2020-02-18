House supply, sales dropped in Kern County last month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January saw home supply and demand in Kern County continue to decline, local appraiser Gary Crabtree says.

New listings last month dropped 6.4 percent from 722 in December 2019 to 676 last month. Crabtree said home sales dropped 15.4 percent from 564 in December to 477. Crabtree said such a decline is common after the holiday season and is typical in the housing market.

However, Crabtree said what is unusual is that the median sale price dropped by $13,500 last month, or 5.1 percent. The median price was $251,000 compared to $264,500 in December.

