BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Speaker and California Representative Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield visited disaster areas impacted by the wildfires in Maui on Saturday and spoke on recovery efforts.

McCarthy met with federal and local officials involved in the recovery efforts at a press conference on the island. The speaker was joined by lawmakers across the aisle as part of the bipartisan delegation’s fact-finding tour, including Rep. David Joyce (OH-14), Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02), Rep. Russ Fulcher (ID-01) and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23).

McCarthy mentioned improvements to resources, increasing fire response and different standards of building codes as ways of protecting lives and property in Maui for future disasters.

“I think the responsibility as policy makers (is to) honor those who lost their lives and understand the heritage of the location in which it took place,” Speaker McCarthy said. “Respect it, but rebuild it. Rebuild it in a matter that this can’t come back.”

More than 120 people remain unaccounted for in Maui, and additional names were added to the list.