BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House of Talula has become the latest victim of vandalism in downtown Bakersfield, according to the women’s clothing store.

The boutique’s, located at 1900 19th Street, front window display was shattered overnight. It was not immediately known if any merchandise was stolen or the amount of damages caused.

This is the second time the women’s clothing store has been broken into this week, according to a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.