(KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I got my first shot of the COVID vaccine on Friday, and I’m feeling good,” McCarthy said in a statement.
“Democrats and the media scoffed when @realDonaldTrump said we’d have a safe and effective vaccine this year, but he kept his promise!” he tweeted.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy receives COVID-19 vaccine
