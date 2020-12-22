House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy receives COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I got my first shot of the COVID vaccine on Friday, and I’m feeling good,” McCarthy said in a statement.

“Democrats and the media scoffed when @realDonaldTrump said we’d have a safe and effective vaccine this year, but he kept his promise!” he tweeted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News