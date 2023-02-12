BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A house fire in Oildale is being investigated as a possible case of arson.

Kern County Fire crews were called out to the fire Friday night on Cooper Avenue — near North Chester — in Oildale for a report of a fire.

Crews arrived to see the garage completely engulfed, and they worked to stop the spread of the fire to the rest of the house.

Kern County Fire Department’s arson unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but officials told 17 news that the KCSO has a “person of interest” under custody.

Fire officials reported no injuries involved.