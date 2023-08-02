BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been injured after a fire broke out inside a residence in East Bakersfield early Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. at a home on West Point Drive. Video from the scene shows fire crews extinguishing the flames and the damage it did to the house.

A battalion chief at the scene said at least one person was hurt in the fire, the victim’s condition is unknown. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information is made available. Check back for updates.